Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 16th:

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

Published in

retail