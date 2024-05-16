Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners’ shares gained 43.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products in Guangzhou, China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s shares gained 38.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

