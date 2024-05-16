We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:
Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners’ shares gained 43.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Costamare’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products in Guangzhou, China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited’s shares gained 38.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
