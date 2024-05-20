Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17%, compared with the industry average of 12.3%.

AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

