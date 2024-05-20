Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Buzzi S.p.A. (BZZUF - Free Report) : This manufacturer of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Buzzi’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Karooooo Ltd. (KARO - Free Report) : This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Karooooo’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios’ shares gained 44.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

