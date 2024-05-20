See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:
Buzzi S.p.A. (BZZUF - Free Report) : This manufacturer of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Buzzi’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Karooooo Ltd. (KARO - Free Report) : This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Karooooo’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Navios’ shares gained 44.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
