Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) : This merchandising and branding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.
SPAR Group, Inc. Price
SPAR Group, Inc. price | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote
SPAR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 27.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SPAR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
SPAR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote
PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ - Free Report) : This pet medication and wellness company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
PetIQ, Inc. Price and Consensus
PetIQ, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PetIQ, Inc. Quote
PetIQ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.20, compared with 21.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PetIQ, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PetIQ, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PetIQ, Inc. Quote
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) : This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Canada Goose has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.01, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.