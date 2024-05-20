Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) : This merchandising and branding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.

SPAR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 27.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ - Free Report) : This pet medication and wellness company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

PetIQ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.20, compared with 21.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) : This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.01, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


