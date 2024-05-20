Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) : This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Canada Goose has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Published in

retail