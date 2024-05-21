Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

