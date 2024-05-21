See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.