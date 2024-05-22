Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of process control tools for optical metrology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Onto’s shares gained 27.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This miner of copper and other minerals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper’s shares gained 57.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

