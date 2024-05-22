See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of process control tools for optical metrology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Onto’s shares gained 27.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This miner of copper and other minerals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Southern Copper’s shares gained 57.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
