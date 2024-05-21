See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34, compared with 26.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
