Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34, compared with 26.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

