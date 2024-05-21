Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that is one of the world’s largest retailers of diamond jewellery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 6.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

