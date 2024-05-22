We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This seller of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Superior Group’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
LEG Immobilien SE (LEGIF - Free Report) : This integrated property company from Germany has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
LEG Immobilien AG Price and Consensus
LEG Immobilien AG price-consensus-chart | LEG Immobilien AG Quote
LEG Immobilien’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LEG Immobilien AG Price
LEG Immobilien AG price | LEG Immobilien AG Quote
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote
MINISO’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.