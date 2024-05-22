Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This seller of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

LEG Immobilien SE (LEGIF - Free Report) : This integrated property company from Germany has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LEG Immobilien’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

