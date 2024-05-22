Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.39, compared with 21.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.27, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

