New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.