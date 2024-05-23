Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy reit