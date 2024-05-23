Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Mortgage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels chartered to liner companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 21.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

