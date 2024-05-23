See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Mortgage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels chartered to liner companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 21.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.