Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO - Free Report) : This optical metrology equipment manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation's shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.        

Owens Corning's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson's shares gained 8.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


