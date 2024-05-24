Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.95 compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


