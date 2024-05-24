See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Owens Corning Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.95 compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
