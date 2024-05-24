See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
