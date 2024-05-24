Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

