Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH - Free Report) : This restaurant holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse has a PEG ratio of 1.64 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This restaurant management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


