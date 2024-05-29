See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : Thisindustrial distributor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
DXP Enterprises' shares gained 39.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez SA Price and Consensus
GDF Suez SA price-consensus-chart | GDF Suez SA Quote
Engie SA's shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GDF Suez SA Price
GDF Suez SA price | GDF Suez SA Quote
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
Luxfer Holdings' shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price
Luxfer Holdings PLC price | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
