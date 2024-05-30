See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : Thishotel management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group's shares gained 20.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) : This government services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Maximus' shares gained 0.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation's shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
