Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) : This government services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.87 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

