Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
