Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) - free report >>

Published in

retail