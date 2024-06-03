Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.2% over the last 60 days.

MS&AD Insurance’s shares gained 23.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of non-operated oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Vitesse Energy’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

