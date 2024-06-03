See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (MSADY)
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote
PDD’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PDD Holdings Inc. Price
PDD Holdings Inc. price | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.2% over the last 60 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Quote
MS&AD Insurance’s shares gained 23.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Price
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. price | MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Quote
Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of non-operated oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vitesse Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vitesse Energy, Inc. Quote
Vitesse Energy’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. Price
Vitesse Energy, Inc. price | Vitesse Energy, Inc. Quote
