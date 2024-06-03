See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
Invesco Mortgage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC PE Ratio (TTM)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC pe-ratio-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.