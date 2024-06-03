Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Invesco Mortgage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC PE Ratio (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC PE Ratio (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC pe-ratio-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>

Published in

finance