Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:
Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote
Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Adtalem Global Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.