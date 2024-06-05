See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
