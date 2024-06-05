Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

