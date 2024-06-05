Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) : This company that provides banking and financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of America’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Gap’s shares gained 40.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Masimo Corporation (MASI - Free Report) : This patient monitoring technology and automation and connectivity solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Masimo’s shares gained 25.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

