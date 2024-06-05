See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) : This company that provides banking and financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank of America’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Gap’s shares gained 40.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Masimo Corporation (MASI - Free Report) : This patient monitoring technology and automation and connectivity solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Masimo’s shares gained 25.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
