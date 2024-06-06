Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This company that provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


