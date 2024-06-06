We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This company that provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) : This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.