See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Reliance, Inc. (RS) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Reliance, Inc. (RS) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Smurfit Kappa Price and Consensus
Smurfit Kappa price-consensus-chart | Smurfit Kappa Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
Smurfit Kappa Dividend Yield (TTM)
Smurfit Kappa dividend-yield-ttm | Smurfit Kappa Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Matson, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Matson, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote
Reliance, Inc. (RS - Free Report) : This diversified metal solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Reliance, Inc. Price and Consensus
Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Reliance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Reliance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Reliance, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.