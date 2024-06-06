Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reliance, Inc. (RS - Free Report) : This diversified metal solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

