Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) : This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics’ shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

medical