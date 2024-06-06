Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This food processing and packaging company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


