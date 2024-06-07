Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Resonac Holdings Corporation (SHWDY - Free Report) : This Japan-based chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

