New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 day.
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This global technology and mobility company which is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components as well as provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions to the global automotive market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.