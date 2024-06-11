See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Copa Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Western Union (WU - Free Report) : This company which a leader in global money transfer via vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Western Union's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33 compared with 43.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
