Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:  

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Copa Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Copa Holdings, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Copa Holdings, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Copa Holdings, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Western Union (WU - Free Report) : This company which a leader in global money transfer via vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company price-consensus-chart | The Western Union Company Quote

Western Union's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33 compared with 43.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Western Union Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Western Union Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Western Union Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Western Union Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

The Western Union Company (WU) - free report >>

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>

Published in

business-services retail transportation