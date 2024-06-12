We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
RadNet (RDNT - Free Report) : This company which is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.6% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems (ESLT - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Lantheus (LNTH - Free Report) : This radiopharmaceutical-focused company which is committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 day.
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
