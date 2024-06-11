Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 11th:

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Wingstop (WING - Free Report) : This company which franchises and operates restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop has a PEG ratio of 5.08 compared with 2.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

