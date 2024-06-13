Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 12th:

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

