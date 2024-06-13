Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kirin Holdings Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kirin Holdings Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kirin Holdings Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

CPB (CPF - Free Report) : This Hawaii-based bank holding company which is the third largest commercial bank in the country, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

CPB Inc. Price and Consensus

CPB Inc. Price and Consensus

CPB Inc. price-consensus-chart | CPB Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

CPB Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CPB Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CPB Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CPB Inc. Quote

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CPB Inc. (CPF) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance transportation