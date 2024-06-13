See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Kirin (KNBWY - Free Report) This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CPB (CPF - Free Report) : This Hawaii-based bank holding company which is the third largest commercial bank in the country, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
