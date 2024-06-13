Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:  

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

DNOW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.98 compared with 16.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CPB (CPF - Free Report) : This Hawaii-based bank holding company which is the third largest commercial bank in the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

CPB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 13.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

