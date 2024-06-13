See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.03 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
DNOW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.98 compared with 16.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CPB (CPF - Free Report) : This Hawaii-based bank holding company which is the third largest commercial bank in the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
CPB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 13.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
