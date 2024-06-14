We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 14th:
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) : This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 9.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
