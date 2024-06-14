Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 14th:

Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) : This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 9.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

