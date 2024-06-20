See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) : This merchandising and brand marketing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.
SPAR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
SPAR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart
SPAR Group's shares gained 113.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SPAR Group, Inc. Price
SPAR Group, Inc. price
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This aerospace and transportation engineering solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart
Howmet Aerospace's shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price
CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This restaurant chain operator company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart
CAVA's shares gained 40.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CAVA Group, Inc. Price
CAVA Group, Inc. price
