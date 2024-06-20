Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) : This merchandising and brand marketing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.

SPAR Group's shares gained 113.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This aerospace and transportation engineering solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.        

Howmet Aerospace's shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) : This restaurant chain operator company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.

CAVA's shares gained 40.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

aerospace