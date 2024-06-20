Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

The ODP Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This multinational conglomerate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary