Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21:

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Amtech's shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This company which provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.       

Futu Holdings' shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep's shares gained 6.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


