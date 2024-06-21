See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21:
Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.
Amtech's shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This company which provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings' shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep's shares gained 6.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.