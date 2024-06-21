Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21:

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR - Free Report) : This education services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.04 compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This defense and aerospace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.34 compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) : This diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 22.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


