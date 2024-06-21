See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) - free report >>
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) - free report >>
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21:
Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR - Free Report) : This education services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Laureate Education Price and Consensus
Laureate Education price-consensus-chart | Laureate Education Quote
Laureate Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.04 compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Laureate Education PE Ratio (TTM)
Laureate Education pe-ratio-ttm | Laureate Education Quote
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This defense and aerospace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote
Elbit Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.34 compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Elbit Systems Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Elbit Systems Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) : This diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote
Lantheus Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 22.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.