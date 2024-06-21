Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21:

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

