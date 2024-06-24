We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 day.
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
