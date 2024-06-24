Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Steelcase’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steelcase Inc. Price

Steelcase Inc. Price

Steelcase Inc. price | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Bankinter (BKNIY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking services in the Spain, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Bankinter SA Price and Consensus

Bankinter SA Price and Consensus

Bankinter SA price-consensus-chart | Bankinter SA Quote

Bankinter’s shares gained 20% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bankinter SA Price

Bankinter SA Price

Bankinter SA price | Bankinter SA Quote

ResMed (RMD - Free Report) : This company which holds a major position as designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks, and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory disorders, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ResMed Inc. Price and Consensus

ResMed Inc. Price and Consensus

ResMed Inc. price-consensus-chart | ResMed Inc. Quote

ResMed’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ResMed Inc. Price

ResMed Inc. Price

ResMed Inc. price | ResMed Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ResMed Inc. (RMD) - free report >>

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance medical