Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bankinter (BKNIY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a range of banking services in the Spain, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Bankinter’s shares gained 20% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ResMed (RMD - Free Report) : This company which holds a major position as designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks, and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory disorders, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
ResMed’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
