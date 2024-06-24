See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 10.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.10 compared with 40.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
