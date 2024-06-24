See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 24th:
Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This company which is a metal-working shop to support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B
Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) : This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
