Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) This specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Geopark Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote

SK Telecom Co. (SKM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) - free report >>

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - free report >>

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance oil-energy