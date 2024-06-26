See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) This specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
SK Telecom Co. (SKM - Free Report) : This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
